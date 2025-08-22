Aldi announces new Harborough store opening details - including GB Paralympic gold medallist

The store will open early next month.

Aldi has announced the opening date of its new Market Harborough store.

The brand-new branch on Rockingham Road will welcome customers on Thursday September 4, at 8am.

The store will be run by manager Adam, along with a team of 30 colleagues.

To celebrate the partnership between Aldi and ParalympicsGB, Adam and his team will be joined by Paralympic gold medallist, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, to celebrate the store opening by cutting the all-important ribbon on opening morning. Jonathan will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Adam said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Market Harborough. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Jonathan Broom-Edwards join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Para-athletics star Jonathan Broom-Edwards added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Market Harborough to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].