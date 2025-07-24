‘Affordable’ homes proposed for agricultural land near Kibworth

Twenty-eight new homes are on the cards for agricultural land at the edge of Kibworth Beauchamp.

The site sits next to the South Leicestershire Medical Group doctors’ surgery, on the route between Kibworth Beauchamp and neighbouring Smeeton Westerby. Documents submitted to Harborough District Council (HDC) show that all of the new homes would be classed as 'affordable'.

There would be four one-beds, 10 two-beds and 14 three-beds. Most of the homes would be rented accommodation. However, eight would be classed as “affordable home ownership” options.

In addition to the houses, public open space would also be provided should the scheme go ahead. Access to the site would be off Smeeton Road, with 56 parking spaces proposed to be created on the land.

Developers GS Developments and EMH Homes are asking for outline planning permission only. Outline applications seek permission for a scheme in principle, with the concrete details submitted for consideration and approval at a later date.

More information on the plans can be found on the HDC planning portal with residents able to have their say until Wednesday, August 6. A target decision date has been set by planning officers for Tuesday, September 23.