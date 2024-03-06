Aerial photos show historic Lutterworth pub’s rise from the ashes ahead of reopening
An historic Lutterworth pub has risen from the ashes after it was gutted in a devastating fire over a year ago.
Aerial pictures, by Harborough Mail photographer Andrew Carpenter, show significant restoration works to the popular Shambles Pub in Bell Street.
In February last year, a blaze, believed to have started in the chimney stack, ripped through its iconic thatched roof which now looks to be restored.
Repair work began in October after Harborough District Council approved rebuilding plans to retain as many of the original parts of the Grade II listed building as possible, using ‘traditional materials and methods’.
Over £4,000 was raised for managers George and Denise East who lived in the 16th century building which is owned by Marston’s.
A spokesman for the pub chain said The Shambles is expected to be reopened in mid to late April.