Aerial photos show historic Lutterworth pub’s rise from the ashes ahead of reopening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An historic Lutterworth pub has risen from the ashes after it was gutted in a devastating fire over a year ago.

Aerial pictures, by Harborough Mail photographer Andrew Carpenter, show significant restoration works to the popular Shambles Pub in Bell Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In February last year, a blaze, believed to have started in the chimney stack, ripped through its iconic thatched roof which now looks to be restored.

The Shambles has risen from the ashes after it was gutted in a devastating fire over a year ago.

Repair work began in October after Harborough District Council approved rebuilding plans to retain as many of the original parts of the Grade II listed building as possible, using ‘traditional materials and methods’.

Over £4,000 was raised for managers George and Denise East who lived in the 16th century building which is owned by Marston’s.