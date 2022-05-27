Action plan launched to improve people’s safety the in Harborough district

The get-together went ahead to showcase the campaign’s successes over the last year and the initiatives it will be focusing on over the next 12 months.Overall crime in Harborough climbed by 15.6 per cent in 2021/22 after a “large decrease” the previous year amid the Covid lockdowns.

And anti-social behaviour has fallen in the last year by 26 per cent.“The newly-launched action plan will focus on domestic abuse, exploitation, racial hate crime, serious violent crime, anti-social behaviour, illegal drug use, violence linked to the night-time economy, road safety, rural crime, acquisitive crime (theft), cyber-crime and scams,” said Harborough District Council.“Successful initiatives over the past year include recruiting a link worker to work with agencies to support victims of domestic abuse, also our school roadshows which involved talking to pupils about their concerns and promoting safer and more responsible behaviour.“We also held a successful rural crime event, and the Safer Streets initiative, in partnership with the Police and Crime Commissioner, has seen security improvements to nearly 470 Lutterworth homes, including 155 vehicle/bike security packs.”You can read more about the Community Safety Partnership here: https://www.harborough.gov.uk/a_to_z/service/233/harborough_district_community_safety_partnership