Action group holds community walk in Great Glen to highlight area earmarked for proposed housing development

The Stop the New Town group held a community walk in Great Glen to highlight areas of the countryside which they claim are threatened by proposed housing development

An action group held a community walk in Great Glen across an area that is being earmarked for proposed housing across the Harborough district.

The Stop the New Town group held the walk on Sunday October 12 to showcase some of the countryside which they claim is ‘threatened’ by development.

Campaign supporters met at the Recreation Ground in Great Glen where they were joined by miniature Shetland pony Ace and miniature donkey Lemmi, in what they described as ‘a show of protest’ at an extensive housing development proposed in the Harborough District Council local plan.

Following a short address by leader of the campaign group Dr Henri Winand, residents walked a 1.5-mile route across open countryside, which was followed by refreshments back at the Recreation Ground.

The Stop the New Town group claims that more than 2,500 speculative homes are being proposed across the Harborough district, and that more than 600 houses are being earmarked for the edge of Great Glen.

A spokesperson for the group said: “These proposals would overwhelm roads, drainage systems, and health services, while permanently damaging the countryside.”

Great Glen currently has a population of more than 4,000, and the action group claims that if the new developments proceed its population will rise to more than 5,000, a move that would lead to it being reclassified as a small town by the Office for National Statistics.

Harborough District Council is currently reviewing its draft local plan, prior to a scheduled examination by planning inspectors in March 2026.

The Harborough Mail has approached the district council for a comment.

