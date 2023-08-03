News you can trust since 1854
Accessible toilets for people with disabilities installed at East Carlton Countryside Park near Harborough

The new facilities will help people who are limited in their mobility and need equipment to assist with this
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:58 BST
A new, fully accessible toilet facility for people with disabilities has been installed at East Carlton Countryside Park

Funded by £330,000 of the Government’s Levelling Up fund and further investment from North Northamptonshire Council's capital programme, the new facilities will help people who are limited in their mobility and need equipment to assist them.

It has features including a powered height-adjustable changing table, raising and lowering sink, movable ceiling hoist, grab rails, non-slip flooring, privacy screens, an alarm and a large clear space to accommodate wheelchair users and their carers.

Cllr Matthew Binley, North Northamptonshire Council, said: “Accessible toilets in public spaces means everyone can plan visits and enjoy days out without having to worry about toilet breaks and medical needs. Building these new Changing Places facilities at busy attractions across the area ensures people can enjoy their visits to this popular park without hindrance.”

