Accessible toilets for people with disabilities installed at East Carlton Countryside Park near Harborough

A new, fully accessible toilet facility for people with disabilities has been installed at East Carlton Countryside Park

A new, fully accessible toilet facility for people with disabilities has been installed at East Carlton Countryside Park

Funded by £330,000 of the Government’s Levelling Up fund and further investment from North Northamptonshire Council's capital programme, the new facilities will help people who are limited in their mobility and need equipment to assist them.

It has features including a powered height-adjustable changing table, raising and lowering sink, movable ceiling hoist, grab rails, non-slip flooring, privacy screens, an alarm and a large clear space to accommodate wheelchair users and their carers.