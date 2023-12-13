Absentee Leicestershire Police officer allegedly missed more than a month of work without permission

A Leicestershire police officer is to face a gross misconduct hearing after claims she missed more than a month of work without authorisation or reason, Leicestershire Police has said.

The unnamed constable was allegedly absent from her job between Monday, October 31 2022, and Monday, December 12 2022.

The force has claimed she did not have a “reasonable excuse or appropriate authority” for being off. She had also “failed to request any form of leave during this time”, it added.

It is also alleged that she was dishonest when asked for an explanation for why she had failed to attend work and carry out her duties as a police officer. The Pc is accused of breaching the standards of professional behaviour.

These include those of honesty and integrity, duties and responsibilities. She is also accused of discreditable conduct.