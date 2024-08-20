Cllr Jo Asher and St Dionysius Churchwarden Christine Etherington. Photo: Harborough District Council

An historic church clock in Harborough has been restored to full working order after a community initiative to repair it.

The clock in the church tower of St Dionysius Church had been silent and still for years - but that time has ended, after careful restoration work has repaired and cleaned the bell.

This project was jointly funded by Harborough District Council, which allocated £10,000 through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Dionysius Church stands proudly in the town centre and is one of the prominent buildings within the Cultural Quarter.

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “The restoration of this historic timekeeper is a wonderful achievement for Market Harborough. The church is a key part of our town’s identity and preserving its legacy is important. The collaboration between the council and Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity showcases the strength of our community in safeguarding our heritage for future generations."

Churchwarden Christine Etherington added: “We are delighted to see the completion of the clock restoration which has been a cherished part of our church for centuries. This project would not have been possible without the generous support of Harborough District Council and Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity. The clock’s restoration ensures that the church continues to be a focal point for the town."

While the clock's restoration has been completed, essential maintenance is still ongoing outside the church.

As a result, scaffolding will remain in place until all work has been completed.