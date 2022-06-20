About 300 Ukrainians have already applied to live with families and householders in the Harborough district​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

About 300 Ukrainian people have already applied for UK visas to come and live with families and householders in the Harborough district.

That’s the biggest percentage of any of the seven districts and boroughs in Leicestershire, the latest figures show.

Some 1,000 refugees are striving to obtain visas to live with families in the county as they flee war-torn Ukraine.

The highest number of visa applications – just under a third - relate to homes in Harborough, said Leicestershire County Council.

There are around one fifth each in Hinckley and Bosworth, Charnwood and North West Leicestershire, a tenth each in Melton Borough and Blaby District and a smaller number in Oadby and Wigston.

The county council has teamed up with district councils, the NHS, police, East Midlands Airport and other partners to provide vital support to 500 people who have already arrived.

This includes a welcome desk at East Midlands Airport – which has helped around 200 people the moment they step off a plane – a travel grant to help them settle in, trauma support and help to secure school places.

Following the Government’s Home for Ukraine scheme, people have offered space in their houses, requiring the council to carry out 1,500 safeguarding checks.

Cllr Deborah Taylor, the council’s deputy leader, said: “From the outset, our support for Ukraine has been unwavering. “People are suffering terrible trauma and the way partners and residents across Leicestershire have pulled together has been heartening – working together to help rebuild lives is the right thing to do,” said Cllr Taylor."Helping people in their early few weeks is fundamental and I’m pleased we’re able to now support people with transport.”

Vladimir Putin’s Russia stunned the world by invading Ukraine on Thursday February 24.

The county council is working alongside Harborough District Council as well as a host of other agencies to provide critical support.

That includes accommodation and safeguarding checks, healthcare, education, translation and employment.

The council has also shown solidarity by flying Ukraine’s flag outside County Hall in Glenfield and illuminating the building in blue and yellow.