About 2,000 people enjoy the fireworks at Harborough Showground

Firework display at the showground. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Almost 2,000 people defied a freezing night as they were dazzled by an explosive fireworks display in Market Harborough last night (Tuesday).

Some 1,800 men, women and children went along to the 90-acre Showground site on the town’s northern outskirts to gasp at the 15-minute spectacular as fireworks lit up the black night sky.

The five-hour event also featured a massive fairground as it ran from 4pm-9pm as temperatures plunged.

And if you missed out you’ll get another chance to roll up, stand back and enjoy as the extravaganza is also being staged again at the Showground tonight (Wednesday) as well.

Click here to see the photos from the event.

This afternoon Karl Mitchell-Shead, who’s staging the two-night attraction as director of Illusion Fireworks, told the Harborough Mail: “It went very well last night.

“We were hoping to get 2,500 people there but we weren’t far short.

“This is the first time we’ve done this at the Showground and these events can sometimes take a little while to take off.

“But the spectators who turned out loved it.

“They had a brilliant time trying out all the fairground rides all night and our fantastic fireworks show brought the house down,” insisted Oxford-based Karl.

“We even managed to inflate our eye-catching hot air balloon – although it stayed tethered to the ground.

“We got a lot of very positive feedback and we’re looking forward to another amazing night of action tonight.”

A furious local resident has contacted the Mail to blast the twin-night event.

“It’s disgraceful.

“Are the fireworks going off eco-friendly?

“None eco-friendly fireworks can also allegedly harm the climate, let alone disturb, frighten wildlife, pets etc,” said the woman.

“Do we really need them any more?”

Asked what he thought of her remarks, Karl replied: “Unfortunately, fireworks always attract criticism from a minority of people.

“I have a dog myself and can sympathise with people whose pets are frightened by fireworks.

“But I think it’s critical that we hold fireworks displays at properly-organised shows at big open sites like the Showground rather than fireworks being fired off randomly in towns and villages.

“That’s the difference,” said Karl.

“The public knows what time our displays are being held and can prepare for them.

“Thousands of people still love being entertained by fireworks on and around November 5.