Abandoned dog is dubbed 'Lucky' by Harborough pet foodbank after life-saving operation

By News Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 16:59 BST
The community interest company has put out a plea for donations to cover Lucky's operation.
The community interest company has put out a plea for donations to cover Lucky's operation.
A dog has been saved from a fatal infection thanks to a pet foodbank in Harborough – and a kind stranger who found her wandering along a main road.

The pooch has been named Lucky by the team at Dogz Dinner MH which took her in, after a life-saving operation costing £3,000.

Lucky has recently given birth and an infection in her womb left her with a life-threatening condition.

She is currently in recovery, though the next few days will be critical, says the team.

An investigation is being undertaken to determine the circumstances in which she was found.

The vet provided scans and testing for free but the foodbank now needs to make up £1,500 for the operation.

They are asking anyone who is able to donate to the organisation. Search Dogz Dinner MH C.I.C on Facebook for donation details.

Dogz Dinner MH supplies free pet food and accessories to owners of cats and dogs struggling to make ends meet.

