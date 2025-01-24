A6 road crash between Desborough and Market Harborough leaves passenger with serious injuries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Witnesses are being sought after a passenger in a car was seriously injured in a crash on the A6 between Market Harborough and the B576 at Desborough.

The woman was trapped in the car and was released by firefighters, before being taken to Kettering General Hospital.

Another person was also freed from the wreckage.

A spokeswoman: “At about 1.35pm yesterday (Thursday, January 23), a collision occurred between the driver of a silver Peugeot 307 car and the “driver of a grey Ford C-Max car.

“As a result of the collision, the front seat passenger of the Peugeot car – a woman in her 80s – was taken to Kettering General Hospital with serious injuries.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Firefighters immediately worked to try and remove two casualties from their cars, using hydraulic cutting equipment to assist in being able to free them from their vehicles.”

Quote incident number 25000044528 when providing any information to Northants Police.