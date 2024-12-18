A man who drove a mobility scooter on a major dual carriageway sparking dozens of 999 calls has managed to avoid the police after their pursuit near Kettering ended empty handed.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers using the busy A road on Sunday (December 15) between Rothwell and Kettering were shocked to see the man making his way along the road near Junction 4 all the way to Junction 7.

Concerned onlookers were ‘shocked’ to see the man using the main road as he travelled for at least two miles towards McDonalds at about midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite drivers hooting and shouting for him to get off the road, he continued travelling at around 8mph towards Kettering, causing lengthy tailbacks on the eastbound carriageway.

The man in a mobility scooter seen travelling on the busy A14 /Steve Braybrook

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Behaviour like this risks the safety of everyone. If you witness someone doing this, please call 999 immediately.”

Officers called to the scene tried to speak to the man who refused to stop and instead did a U-turn and escaped in the opposite direction, against the flow of traffic.

Unable to follow for safety reasons, the rider then ‘made-off’ before the police could catch-up with him again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 231 of 15/12/24.

While there is no legal prohibition of Class-3 mobility scooters on dual carriageways, there must be an amber flashing light mounted on the vehicle and their use on roads with a speed limit of above 50mph is strongly discouraged.