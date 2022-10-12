A14 crash leaves 40-year-old man seriously injured
The incident took place on Monday (October 10) on the eastbound carriageway of the A14
The driver of a Volkswagen Polo involved in a crash on the A14 and taken to University Hospital Coventry has been described as having ‘serious injuries’.
Police officers have appealed for dashcam footage of the incident that took place on Monday (October 10) at about 3.45pm between Junction 1 and Catthorpe junction.
After a Ford Transit van was in collision with a Volkswagen Polo – the driver of the Polo, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Witnesses are being sought following a serious collision on the A14 eastbound near Welford, Northamptonshire, on Monday, October, 10.
“Witnesses to the collision, and anyone who may have dashcam footage, are asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.”