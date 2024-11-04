The A14 has been closed westbound for three junctions after serious collision near Kettering and Thrapston.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called just after 2.30am to the westbound carriageway close to junction 10 – the A6 Burton Latimer turn.

Northamptonshire Police has been attending the scene and a collision investigation is taking place after a passenger in a Mercedes Sprinter van was seriously injured after the vehicle collided with a barrier.

Three other people in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic alert /National World

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

“Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow hollow circle diversion symbol. Exit A14 at J13. At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A45 southbound.

“Continue south on the A45 southbound to the Chowns Mill Roundabout with the A6. Take the fourth exit from the roundabout on to the A6 northbound.

“Remain on the A6 north around Burton Latimer to J10 of the A14. At the junction roundabout take the first exit to re-join the A14 westbound.”

Further information is available from National Highways at www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed or call 0300 123 5000.