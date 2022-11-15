A Place in the Sun TV presenter from Lutterworth reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin

A television presenter from Lutterworth has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

A Place in the Sun and Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie Irwin told fans he has lung cancer which has now spread to his brain.

The 48-year-old grew up on a small farm in Bitteswell near Lutterworth where he attended Lutterworth Grammar School.

Jonnie Irwin and wife Jessica

He played rugby for Lutterworth RFC and Rugby Lions before breaking his back and being forced to retire.

The dad-of-three, who now lives in Newcastle with his wife and children, revealed his diagnosis in an interview with Hello magazine.

He said: "I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for. I got into the habit of saying: 'Don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough.' But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."

The first sign Jonnie was ill when he was in Italty in 2020 filming A Place in the Sun and his vision went blurry while driving.

Advertisement

Tests revealed he had lung cancer which had spread to his brain and he was given six months to live.

Cancer drugs and chemotherapy helped prolong Jonnie's prognosis while he has continued to work, but he said he now feels ready to talk about his illness.

He added: "One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible.”

Local friends took to social media to reveal their shock at his diagnosis.

Advertisement

One said: “Very sad news I remember him playing rugby with my son and coming to the house many times. My heart goes out for his wife and young family.”