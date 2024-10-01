Staff and pupils celebrate the 'Good' news.

A school near Harborough has received a positive report from Ofsted, with pupils describing their school as ‘one big family’.

The inspection body visited Wilbarston C of E Primary School in summer and awarded its early years department with an upgraded ‘outstanding’ status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the school, a part of the Pathfinder Schools academy trust network, has maintained its longstanding ‘good’ rating.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Ofsted report published last month, pupils also told inspectors they were ‘excited to come to school’ and they ‘feel safe’ and ‘trust adults to help them if they need it’.

It also described the early years environment as ‘highly stimulating’ and commented ‘children in the early years receive an exceptional start to their schooling’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors praised the school in a number of areas including reading, maths and writing where ‘new approaches have raised expectations of what pupils can achieve’ with ‘improved outcomes’ for pupils as a result.

They said pupils with special educational needs and disabilities are well supported while, generally, children enjoy their lessons because ‘teachers make learning ‘interesting and fun’ and are ‘respectful towards each other and the adults in school’.

Meanwhile, it said teachers benefitted from high-quality training and had ‘strong subject knowledge’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as in most Ofsted reports, inspectors felt there was some room for improvement.

This included in teachers’ ability to identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge to ensure deeper understanding, along with a call for more ‘enrichment’ activities and for more effort to work with parents and stakeholders to reach ‘common aims’.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Marie Hawkes acknowledged the areas for improvement and said the school ‘looked forward to tackling them’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said parents and carers will be invited to an information event to hear more about the report.

She added: “I am so incredibly proud to be headteacher of Wilbarston C of E Primary School and I hope you will agree that this is a moment for everyone in the school family to celebrate. I am enormously grateful to our staff, for their passion and commitment; and to our pupils, who make every day here special.”

Visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk to find and read through the report.