Bunting brigade...Sue Glasper organiser, Mash Odedra post master, Paul King and Anne King at Great Glen.

More than a mile of bunting made by residents was hung throughout Great Glen to celebrate the coronation.

Earlier this year Sue Glasper asked local villagers if they would be interested in making bunting to celebrate King Charles’ coronation.

And more than 30 people responded – each offering to cut, stitch or put up bunting, while three members of The Crafters of Great Glen made a topper for the post box.

Coronation post box toppers...Lyn Francis, Linda Osborne and Yvonne Scott outside Great Glen post office.

Sue set about buying some 51 metres of fabric, and putting together packs of fabric and tape, delivering them to those who wanted to stitch before the bunting was hung at the end of April.

There was an additional member in the form of two-year-old Ava, who was enrolled in the ‘Bunting Brigade’ because she liked to straighten it up as she walked past.

A spokeswoman from the crafters group said: “Sue had financed this herself and was overwhelmed when two sponsors and a fundraising page was set up, together with cash donations collected at the village coffee shop, which raised £700.

“After recouping her expenses Sue is giving the balance to the church and the Crafters of Great Glen Group to support their ongoing work.

“To say thank you to the Bunting Brigade and to the makers of the post box topper, an afternoon tea was laid on by the Post Office post master Mash Odera for the folk involved. True community spirit.”