A day to remember – Market Harborough care home toasts to grand launch

Councillor Peter James officially announced Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, open with a ceremonial cutting of the ribbon, while guests enjoyed champagne, canapés, and listening to music from Rebecca Barnes, a talented local harpist.

The team at the care home marked the special occasion by honouring heroes in the community, and presented the Local Hero Award to Harborough Shopmobility, a charity that works hard to promote the welfare and independence of people with impaired mobility in the region.

Entertainment on the day included a birds of prey display, which paid a flying visit to the home’s gardens and gave visitors the opportunity to hold and admire the spectacular birds.

With dancing shoes at the ready, residents, visitors and the team enjoyed live music from ‘Nice n Easy’, who sang covers of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Neil Diamond. The local Guides also performed a song they wrote specially for the Oat Hill Mews Grand Launch, singing in acapella style.

Guests had the opportunity to find out exactly what life will be like at Oat Hill Mews with tours of the brand-new home, including the coffee shop, cinema, hair and beauty salon, bar and landscaped gardens. Everyone also had fun taking part in the homes very own art project with the complete work now on display.

Finally, to top the day off, visitors tasted the delicious meals on offer to residents at Oat Hill Mews, specially prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, said: “We had a fantastic afternoon hosting our official grand launch and it was such an honour to see so many new faces and show them the welcoming, friendly atmosphere we’ve created here at Oat Hill Mews.

“We’ve had such a warm and positive response from local people since we opened the doors in January and we already feel like part of the community.

“On behalf of the team and residents here at Oat Hill Mews, I’d like to say thank you to the people of Market Harborough who came along for such a fun afternoon!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, the new care home, which is now open, will incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities.

To find out more about Oat Hill Mews, please call Bethany Standley, Customer Relations Manager at Oat Hill Mews, on 01858 390 039, or email [email protected]