30,000 people in Harborough set to get help paying soaring energy bills next month

About 28,000 residents living in Council Tax bands A to D should be given the special £150 one-off payments in the next few weeks.

Funds will come because Harborough District Council has been handed £4.2 million by the Government to support struggling families.

“We are working to process the energy rebate to all eligible households as quickly as we can.

“To satisfy regulations we must undertake pre-payment checks, to avoid fraud (this includes by text and email).

“We are also awaiting the computer software to enable us to run this scheme which we are expecting to receive at the end of April,” said a council spokesman.

“As soon as it is received a period of intensive testing will follow and then payments will begin to be made.