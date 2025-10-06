30 houses planned next to disused railway in Broughton Astley

A plan for 30 homes in a Broughton Astley has been unveiled.

Lagan Homes Limited wants to build the properties on land at the end of Crowfoot Way.

A mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes, including detached, semi-detached and terraced properties, would be built on the site, which is currently vacant, according to a planning application sent to Harborough District Council. All the homes would be two storeys tall, and 40 per cent of them would be classed as ‘affordable’.

The application states that the development has been designed so that the homes “do not compromise or conflict with the wider housing in the area”, and that it has an “attractive but efficient layout, whilst still maintaining views to the open countryside from the private lanes”.

A consultation carried out by the developer in April got 21 responses, 15 of which were objections, five were neutral and one was in support.

The application states that an earlier development, known as phase one, on the western boundary of the site has now been completed by Lagan Homes.

The documents state that a plan for 50 homes on the site, along with a Scout hall, land for a new pre-school or other school use, provision of allotments and public open space, was approved in August 2016. A further application, to approve more specific details of the plan, including the design and layout and scale of the 50 homes, was approved in July 2018.

Consultation on the latest plans is open until Thursday, October 30. A decision is due to be made on the plans by Wednesday, December 17.