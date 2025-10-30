Participants raised more than £4,000 for the Addison's Disease Self-Help Group through the 24-hour fundraiser

A 24-hour fundraising event at a Market Harborough gym has raised more than £4,000 for a charity that supports individuals living with Addison’s disease.

The fundraiser ran from 10am on October 18 until 10am on October 19, in aid of the Addison’s Disease Self-Help Group, at Bruno’s Gym on Western Avenue.

It was organised by Kelsey Crick, whose son Dougie was diagnosed with the condition when his health deteriorated four days after he was born.

After Dougie lost consciousness he was rushed to hospital, and Kelsey recalled: “Watching our newborn baby struggle was an incredibly helpless feeling, but amidst all the chaos we were blessed with the support of family, friends and the exceptional care team at Skylark Ward and Kettering General Hospital.”

Participants completed both indoor and outdoor gym circuits during the 24 hours

Two weeks later Dougie was diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency or Addison’s disease, a condition where the adrenal glands do not produce enough cortisol, which can potentially be life-threatening.

“Dougie’s daily life is now centred around managing his condition,” Kelsey added.

“He takes steroids three times a day and requires emergency injections in case of an adrenal crisis.

“We meticulously follow Sick Day Rules, adjusting his dosage accordingly.

Organiser Kelsey Crick completed some of the challenges with her son Dougie strapped to her back

“Our goal is to ensure Dougie's future is clear, manageable, and as fun as possible and we're working hard to recognise signs of potential crises, especially since Dougie can't communicate with us.

“Despite the challenges, Dougie remains a happy little boy bringing joy and laughter to our lives.”

More than 40 people took part in the 24-hour gym session, with five completing the full 24 hours.

The format saw individuals complete 20 minutes of workout followed by 40 minutes of rest for each of the 24 hours.

An example of the indoor circuits completed during the fundraiser

A fundraising page set up to promote the event has raised £4,448 for the charity, which Kelsey and her partner Joe became aware of after Dougie’s diagnosis. Click on www.justgiving.com/page/dougie to donate.

The workout schedule included both indoor and outdoor circuits, with exercises including waves with battle ropes, tyre push and step ups, kettlebell swings, jumping jacks and dumbbell shoulder presses.

Speaking about the event Kelsey said: “We couldn't have done this without the help of Bruno's Gym, for not only allowing us to carry out the 24-hour gym fundraiser but also the support and push we needed to carry out the event as well as helping us with the schedule.

“We had amazing support from the community and are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown to us.

An example of the outdoor circuits completed during the challenge

“It’s amazing to see our community come together like this, and we are grateful for every bit of support.”

