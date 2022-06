Some 18 flats will be built in Market Harborough if a new housing scheme gets the go-ahead.

A business site on Bath Street will be turned into a new two-storey building accommodating the two-bedroom flats in the ambitious project.

The Carpendale Homes Ltd initiative also features a 28-space car park for new residents at 103 Bath Street.