150 sea cadets parade through Market Harborough to commemorate Battle of Trafalgar

Trafalgar Parade of 150 Sea Cadets and uniformed staff with the band from the Kettering Sea Cadet and Royal Marine Cadet Unit PICTURE: ANNE MACKENZIE

Sea cadets paraded through the heart of Market Harborough for the organisation’s Trafalgar Day service on Sunday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event commemorates the victory of the Battle of Trafalgar by the Royal Navy on October 21, 1805.

The some 150 cadets and volunteers represented the West District Sea Cadets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year the parade is rotated around the towns of the units and this year was the turn of Market Harborough Sea Cadets to host the annual procession.

The Trafalgar Parade takes place every year. PICTURE: ANNE MACKENZIE

The cadets made their way through the centre to St Dionysius Church, led by the band from the Kettering Sea Cadet and Royal Marine Cadet Unit, with much of the community supporting them along the way.

Among them were Market Harborough and Lutterworth police officers.

A police spokesperson said: “Today we were proud to support the Market Harborough Sea Cadets with their Trafalgar Day parade through the town centre, followed by an inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For young people in the district, there are a number of cadet forces.

Waiting to take the salute. PICTURE: ANNE MACKENZIE

“The various cadet organisations are an excellent way to teach your son or daughter some very valuable life skills.”

Harborough MP Neil O'Brien also joined in the festivities.

He said: “Really nice to join Market Harborough Sea Cadets for their Trafalgar Day service and parade.

“Once a decade they host all the other Sea Cadet and Marine Cadet units in this part of the country.

“The sun shone and they all did really well – all the young people seem to really enjoy being involved,” he added.

Email [email protected] for more information and joining enquiries.