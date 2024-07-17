Deputy director of the Orwell Foundation Liz Wallace, Coventry Poet Laureate and judge John Bernard, Niamh Whelan and Richard Blair - George Orwell’s son. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga

A Harborough teenager has impressed judges with her short story despite some 800 entry-strong competition.

Niamh Whelan claimed a runner-up prize for her story ‘Ebb and Flow’ after competing in The Orwell Youth Prize for young people aged 11-18.

The competition theme was ‘home’, prompting the 14-year-old’s story about a swan returning home each year, while capturing the passage of time and the inevitable change it brings.

Niamh explained: “I knew I wanted to do something personal I resonated with, so I wrote a story based on my memories of childhood.

Niamh reads out her story. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga

“I vividly remember summer days by the canal watching the swans. I chose to link this with the passage of time and the distinct feeling of returning home after a long period away.”

Judging panellist author and reporter, Vicky Spratt, said: "This beautiful story captures the inchoate sense of home we all feel, and the fear we all have that it’s slipping through our fingers.”

The Welland Park Academy pupil, who has been published in publications including ‘Speak Out’ and ‘Young Writers’, was encouraged to enter by her English teacher, to step up her writing career.

She said: “It seemed too ambitious at first due to it being far more prestigious than anything I had entered previously. However, I think writing is an important skill to have. I also believe that

opportunities like these are vital to encourage young writers to flourish and pursue their passion. These ideas spurred me on as I wrote and submitted my entry.”

The teenager was invited to a prize ceremony in London where she was announced as a runner-up out of 815 entries.

The star-struck teen, who rubbed shoulders with the likes of Orwell’s son Richard Blair no less, described herself as ‘dumbfounded’ when her name was announced and said she was still

‘comprehending’ her achievement.

The milestone has inspired Niamh to pursue her dreams of being an author.

She said: “This competition has given me the motivation to continue my writing journey and to carry on submitting my work, no matter how ambitious it may seem.

“It is a dream of mine to have my work widely published as an author. Who knows, maybe one day, you’ll see my name on a shelf!”

Visit www.orwellfoundation.com to read Niamh’s story.