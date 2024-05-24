Beautiful beer gardens in the Harborough district.Beautiful beer gardens in the Harborough district.
Beautiful beer gardens in the Harborough district.

12 beautiful beer gardens to enjoy in the Harborough district this bank holiday weekend

By The Newsroom
Published 24th May 2024, 11:45 BST
The sun will (hopefully) be out, and there is an extra day on the weekend – perfect to spend some time in one of the Harborough district’s beautiful beer gardens.

The weather this bank holiday is meant to be dry and warm, and will see an extra day off on Monday (May 27).

Perfect to relax in one of Harborough district’s many beer gardens with a long drink, or two!

Have we missed a great recommendation? Email [email protected] to let us know.

The Red Lion in Great Bowden re-opened last month with plenty of shady areas and sun traps to enjoy the bank holiday weather

The Red Lion in Great Bowden re-opened last month with plenty of shady areas and sun traps to enjoy the bank holiday weather Photo: Submitted image

The Sun Inn in Great Easton has 'The Oliver Garden' area outside to relax - complete with ancient olive tree.

The Sun Inn in Great Easton has 'The Oliver Garden' area outside to relax - complete with ancient olive tree. Photo: Submitted image

The Nevill Arms in Medbourne overlooks the pretty brook and there is a terrace area too.

The Nevill Arms in Medbourne overlooks the pretty brook and there is a terrace area too. Photo: Submitted image

The Waterfront bar and restaurant has beautiful views over The Union Wharf and is the perfect spot on a summer evening.

The Waterfront bar and restaurant has beautiful views over The Union Wharf and is the perfect spot on a summer evening. Photo: Submitted image

