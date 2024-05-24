12 beautiful beer gardens to enjoy in the Harborough district this bank holiday weekend

The weather this bank holiday is meant to be dry and warm, and will see an extra day off on Monday (May 27).
Perfect to relax in one of Harborough district’s many beer gardens with a long drink, or two!
1. Best beer gardens
The Red Lion in Great Bowden re-opened last month with plenty of shady areas and sun traps to enjoy the bank holiday weather Photo: Submitted image
2. Best beer gardens
The Sun Inn in Great Easton has 'The Oliver Garden' area outside to relax - complete with ancient olive tree. Photo: Submitted image
3. Best beer gardens
The Nevill Arms in Medbourne overlooks the pretty brook and there is a terrace area too. Photo: Submitted image
4. Best beer gardens
The Waterfront bar and restaurant has beautiful views over The Union Wharf and is the perfect spot on a summer evening. Photo: Submitted image