Parkrun for youngsters in Desborough invites community to come along and celebrate its fourth birthday
The award winning Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun is a free, weekly 2km run for 4-14 year olds, helping to provide a fun place for young people to be active and volunteers to come together and socialise.
And the organisers are inviting people to come join them at 9am on April 23 at Desborough Leisure Centre to celebrate their birthday. Participants will be treated to some celebratory cake at the finish line and are invited to hang round afterwards to use the skatepark and play equipment on site.
Since launching in April 2019, 780 different children have run over 5,600 times alongside 402 volunteers who have come forward to support.
Event director Matthew Peleszok said: "As a community, we look forward to sharing the day with our parkrun family. Week in week out, we see the participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers.”
If you wish to join Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun, you can register for free via www.parkrun.org.uk/register
