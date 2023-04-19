Parkrun for youngsters in Desborough invites community to come along and celebrate its fourth birthday

The award winning Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun is a free, weekly 2km run for 4-14 year olds, helping to provide a fun place for young people to be active and volunteers to come together and socialise.

And the organisers are inviting people to come join them at 9am on April 23 at Desborough Leisure Centre to celebrate their birthday. Participants will be treated to some celebratory cake at the finish line and are invited to hang round afterwards to use the skatepark and play equipment on site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since launching in April 2019, 780 different children have run over 5,600 times alongside 402 volunteers who have come forward to support.

Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun start

Event director Matthew Peleszok said: "As a community, we look forward to sharing the day with our parkrun family. Week in week out, we see the participants smiling around the course as they are cheered on by our amazing volunteers.”

If you wish to join Desborough Green Space Junior parkrun, you can register for free via www.parkrun.org.uk/register

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more information please visit https://www.parkrun.org.uk/desboroughgreenspace-juniors/ or find them on Facebook and instagram.