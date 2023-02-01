Pandora returns to Market Harborough
A new Pandora concession is opening in Grace & Co Jewellery in Market Harborough.
The outlet, situated on the High Street, will house a selection of products from its collections from February.
Hanisha Mistry from Grace & Co said: "“Pandora is a brilliant addition to the town, bringing with it a great range of jewellery which we know will prove very popular with our shoppers. It joins us at the perfect time in the run up to Valentine's, with plenty of gift options to choose from!”
Market Harborough has been without a Pandora since the St Mary's Place store closed two years ago.