Over 7,000 customers hit by power cut in Harborough area this morning (Tuesday)

Over 7,000 customers were hit by a power cut in the Market Harborough area just before 8am this morning (Tuesday).

A total of 7,107 households and businesses in the town as well as in Lubenham and Gartree were blacked out at 7.47am.

Some 4,225 customers had their electricity supplies back on within five minutes.

A further 2,880 customers had their power restored a minute later.

“Power to all these customers was restored using a process called ‘switching’ where electricity is re-routed around the fault using remote technology.

“One remaining customer had their electricity restored after 37 minutes by our engineers who visited the property,” said Western Power Distribution.

The lightning-fast outage is believed to have been triggered by a ‘transient fault’.

That’s where an object such as a branch or other debris comes into contact with overhead power lines.