Over 40 firefighters tackled blaze at industrial unit near Harborough

Over 40 firefighters raced from across Leicestershire to battle a devastating blaze at an industrial unit in a Harborough village on Saturday afternoon (March 5).

Crews dashed to the scene with a fleet of 10 fire appliances backed up by specialist equipment to fight the raging fire at the vehicle spray booth facility at Bruntingthorpe Airfield on Mere Road, Upper Bruntingthorpe.

They were scrambled after the alarm was raised by a string of people calling 999 at about 12.35pm on Saturday.

Two fire engines from Lutterworth, an appliance from Market Harborough, two appliances from Wigston, one appliance from Kibworth, one appliance from Leicester’s Southern station, an appliance from the city’s Eastern station and two engines from Leicester’s Central station all responded.

“Initially two pumps were mobilised. However, a third was sent on due to the volume of calls,” said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

Six pumps, an aerial ladder and a water carrier were all drafted in as well as fierce flames ripped through the blazing unit measuring 50 metres by 25 metres.

Firefighters also deployed two main jets outside the building as well as wearing special breathing apparatus kits as they battled the huge blaze for at least two hours.

Some 90 per cent of the building and contents were seriously damaged by smoke and 50 per cent was damaged by fire.

