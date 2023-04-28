News you can trust since 1854
Outstanding Harborough volunteer has been given royal recognition

An outstanding volunteer from Market Harborough has been given royal recognition.

By The NewsroomContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Dr Kimberley DurhamDr Kimberley Durham
Dr Kimberley Durham

Dr Kimberley Durham volunteers for many organisations including Harborough Woodland and Greener Schools Group and has been recognised for their contribution and crowned a Coronation Champion.

This follows a call out to the nation to nominate their volunteer heroes, as part of the official Coronation celebrations in conjunction with Royal Voluntary Service.

Almost 5,000 entries were received, with nominations made for individuals aged 14 up to 103.

Kimberley Durham impressed judges with co founding and running Harborough Woodland Community Volunteers who have planted more than 34,000 mostly free trees, including 4.4km of hedge and instigated seven natural flood management schemes since 2020.

Kimberley also started the Greener Schools Group for teachers that is supported by nearly 30 schools.

All Coronation Champions, including Kimberley, have been invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party. They will also receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champions pin and a certificate signed by Their Majesties.

Catherine Johnstone CBE, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service, said: “We were completely blown away by the response to the Community Champions Awards and the huge volume of amazing nominees put forward. Our judges had a tough job selecting just 500 Champions from an array of thousands of inspirational individuals, who all deserve to be recognised and commended."

“Each of our Coronation Champions displayed a commitment and contribution that far exceeds any expectation and we’re overjoyed to honour and thank them during this exciting point in history.”

Those feeling inspired to try volunteering themselves are encouraged to take part in The Big Help Out on Monday May 8. The Big Help Out is another official Coronation project, aiming to encourage newcomers to volunteering, bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation weekend.

Royal Voluntary Service is one of Britain’s largest volunteering charities with volunteers supporting the NHS and thousands of vulnerable people in the community.

Related topics:Market HarboroughRoyal Voluntary Service