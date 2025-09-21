Reader's pictures: Little moments of magic you can find in the most unexpected of places

One of many photos of the peregrine falcon perched high on the tower of St Dionysius' Church.

I am writing this to reflect on a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Harborough. We enjoyed the most delicious hot chocolate at Hotel Chocolat, watching the world go by.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The most incredible sight of the Peregrine falcon perched high on the tower of St Dionysius' Church. We observed them just watching everything from their impressive vantage point.

​Leo Saad, aged 11, and a budding wildllife photographer, was particular interested in them and determined to get a good picture of the bird from our cafe window. He managed to get some shots that I wanted to share.

​It's a reminder of the little moments of magic you can find in the most unexpected places.