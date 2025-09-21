Reader's pictures: Little moments of magic you can find in the most unexpected of places
I am writing this to reflect on a peaceful Sunday afternoon in Harborough. We enjoyed the most delicious hot chocolate at Hotel Chocolat, watching the world go by.
The most incredible sight of the Peregrine falcon perched high on the tower of St Dionysius' Church. We observed them just watching everything from their impressive vantage point.
Leo Saad, aged 11, and a budding wildllife photographer, was particular interested in them and determined to get a good picture of the bird from our cafe window. He managed to get some shots that I wanted to share.
It's a reminder of the little moments of magic you can find in the most unexpected places.