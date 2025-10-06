Harborough churches column: The message on the wall

Every week, the Harborough churches write for the Harborough Mail. This week, it is the turn of Barry Osborne, Market Harborough Congregational Church.

I wonder how many people in Market Harborough have noticed the vertical sundial on the wall of the church tower facing the Old Grammar School. Across the top of the sundial are the words ‘Improve the Time’. This phrase has intrigued many, as there seems to be no way in which time could be improved. After all, the relentless sweep of the sundial’s shadow moves at the same steady pace day after day.

Some 600 years before the sundial was put in place the mathematician and poet, Omar Khayyam wrote his famous lines about the irrecoverable nature of time: “The moving Finger writes, and, having writ, moves on…” So, if the passage of time is unchangeable, and what is past can never be recovered, how can time be improved, as it says above the sundial?

What does change over time is the meaning of words. “Improve”, at the time the word was carved into the church tower meant ‘to profit from’ or ‘use to your advantage’. Several hundreds of grammar school pupils will have read it from the school windows or walked past it as they came and went from the institution Robert Smyth set up for their betterment.

Rev. Barry Osborne

I found myself wondering if the message from the sundial had something to do with St Dionysius, the 6th century monk credited with introducing the concept of dating using BC and AD. I soon discovered that his name, and the name of the church was mere coincidence. The Dionysius that the church is named after was a first century Christian converted in Athens following a sermon from St Paul. As an important and well-educated citizen, he was part of the Judicial Council that met on the Areopagus, a rocky outcrop that rises some 377 feet above Athens.

Intriguingly, soon after Paul left Athens, he went to Ephesus, to which church he later wrote about “redeeming the time”. Modern Bible translations render the original Greek as: ‘making the most of every opportunity’. It is very much the same idea.

While the passage of time is regular, it can seem to vary in its speed, depending on what we have to do.We need to grasp opportunities as they come to us. They may only knock once. Education, finding the right life-partner, or telling someone a matter of importance, are just some of time factors that we should “improve”. Perhaps, the next time we pass St Di’s sundial, we should ponder on what we have done, and what we could yet do with our allotted time on earth.