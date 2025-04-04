Harborough churches column: 'I’m loving this season of spring, with the promise of even better days to come'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every week, the Harborough churches write for the Harborough Mail. This week, it is the turn of Stephen Jack, Pastor, Harborough Community Church.

Both day and night belong to you; you made the starlight and the sun. You set the boundaries of the earth, and you made both summer and winter. Psalm 74 v 16-17

I am so thankful that God created seasons. In His creative genius and wisdom, God knew we would benefit from these markers along the journey of our lives. Seasons changing provide a rhythm through which we measure the passing of years. These reminders provide repetition, regularity and even security, amid the seemingly random onset of joys and sorrows that life seems to throw at us.

I’m loving this season of Spring. It follows winter and brings with it the promise of even better days to come. The lengthening of days and occasional opportunity to leave the coat at home result in a joy and optimism that is noticeable after a long winter season.

Stephen Jack

Summer arrives and with it the promise of holidays, a slower pace to life, picnics, BBQs and outdoor living.

Autumn comes with a stunning array of colours before winter sets in, always too soon, with the great, natural reset of dormancy and life indoors. The earth exists beneath a blanket of frost, resting—but ready for resurrection. It seems dead, but it’s just sleeping.

A year has past and Spring comes again, and with it green shoots of new life burst forth. Wildflowers bloom in places where their seeds were long ago forgotten, and where beauty seems unlikely. God makes it all new again. We get another go around, with new life, new hope, new optimism, and new mercies.

I lived, for the last 20 years, in the southern hemisphere where Easter is autumnal, so it has a mood of sober acknowledgment that death precedes new life. But I love that, now back in the northern hemisphere, Easter takes place in spring. A springtime Easter reminds us that new life most certainly follows the coldest of winters, and resurrection arises from the darkest of tombs.

The account of Jesus Christ dying for us and being laid in a tomb feels like the dormancy of winter. It doesn’t seem as if any life could possibly come from it. All seems lost. And yet, that cold tomb was opened to the warmth of God’s resurrecting power. The regenerating breath of heaven blew over a dormant place of death on earth, and new life broke into the long winter of the world.

Spring follows winter.

Resurrection follows death.

Hope follows suffering.

God makes all things new.