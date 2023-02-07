A glamping site in the Harborough district is looking to expand – but objections have been raised against the plans.

Owners of The Sleepy Explorer, in Hallaton, want permission to build five glamping units on land south of Cranoe Road, and have also asked for retrospective planning permission for three units already built and operating.If permitted, the site will become home to yurts - a type of circular tepee, and a ‘globe’ suspended from a tree. The owners are also hoping to expand the site’s car park from three spaces to 16, build showers and toilets for each new glamping unit and build a communal kitchen.

The applicant said the extra units would double the site’s job opportunities from seven to 14.The glamping site sits in Hallaton’s conservation area, which the applicant claims would not be affected by the proposed units which would be hidden by woodland. They also said the site operated all through the year, with stays at the site advertised as a ‘peaceful and relaxing retreat for nature lovers’.But objectors living nearby claim their privacy has already been impacted and are kept awake by visitors music and conversation at night. One commenter said the increasing the number of units to 8 and facilities would have ‘an enormous impact’ on their lives.

An artist's impression of what some of the new tents would look like.

Concerns have also been raised about light pollution and possible disturbance to wildlife.