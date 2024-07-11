Comment: 'I am honoured to be re-elected - and I am already straight back to work' says Harborough MP

Harborough MP Neil O'Brien

A first person piece from Neil O'Brien, who was re-elected as Harborough's MP following the general election on July 4.

I was honoured to be re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Harborough, Oadby, and Wigston. Serving as your local representative has been the honour of my life, and I am delighted to be straight back to work, and am already hard at it.

During my previous term, we made significant progress locally. We successfully secured a half-hourly bus service on the A6. Our campaign to save Market Harborough tip was a success - and thanks to all those who put in objections. Our railway has been electrified and new trains will start arriving at the end of the year.

We made progress in reforming the planning system, and a new law I helped take through Parliament should mean more housing is built through brownfield regeneration, and with the infrastructure that is needed. I am lobbying the New Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to reverse the decision to build the new prison at Gartree – we need more prisons, but this is totally the wrong place. So far nothing has been done on the site, so we can still avoid choosing a location we would all regret for years to come.

As a Conservative MP, I will vigorously hold the new government to account. Never opposition for its own sake - but opposition where it is not in the interest of this community. I will fight any moves to revive the new town proposals that were pushed by the last Labour government. I will also continue to back the many wonderful charity and voluntary groups in our community.

Thank you for your continued support and trust.