Comment by Harborough churches: We are all bricks that support each other

Liz Mills MBE is the chair of the Jubilee Foodbank and a member of Market Harborough Congregational Church.

Viewpoint by Liz Mills MBE, chair of the Jubilee Foodbank and a member of Market Harborough Congregational Church

Over Christmas, I watched my nieces as they joyfully pushed together their presents of small, multicoloured bricks. Each brick built on the next to form a wall or a garden. Over time the bricks and walls became a home for pets and people. Each brick had a place. Working together, the bricks turned into a hospital for injured animals, and a hotel for holiday makers.

My nieces picked up the tiny people and pets so that the buildings came to life. People were heading to their favourite holiday destination. Cats, dogs, and a tortoise were being healed. Each miniature building provided shelter for their mini people and animals.

Although they are just lumps of clay, bricks are essential. The saying “You’re a real brick,” reflects our need to have people we can rely on around us. Naturally, people seek solid, dependable people who are reliable and kind. These are the people we turn to when we are upset or there is a significant change in our lives.

You may not wish to be described as a solid, reddish lump of clay! However, a brick has purpose. Many of us seek a purpose or to find a place: to be that brick.

I am sure that at some point you have been that dependable brick. Think about times when you have played a small part in supporting others in your work, family or community. There will be times when you will have contributed to a conversation, a meal, an activity, a group, or project. Each small act is purposeful. It supports and builds.

To Christians, Jesus is our “cornerstone”. He is essential; he holds us up and guides us. However, in turn, we offer what we can to build God’s church. “The stone which the builders rejected has become the chief cornerstone” (Psalm 118 v.22). Christians let Jesus be the cornerstone. We follow his guidance.

Jubilee Foodbank works with many other “bricks” to support others. It is itself supported by many churches, organisations, businesses and individuals with new groups supporting each month. Jubilee Foodbank was established by Market Harborough Congregational Church in 2012. However, each new organisation and person within that organisation is a brick holding up and ensuring its work.

It wouldn’t work without each brick in place. There is always room to build and grow as we seek to work with other organisations that can help in different ways. For example, there are growing opportunities for debt advice, cooking classes and mental health support from different organisations in town.

Let’s all be like those small bricks by finding ever more opportunities, in this new year, to hold each other up and support others.