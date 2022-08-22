Comment by Harborough churches: The need for water is something that unites us all

Andy Murphy, chair of Churches Together in Harborough, and Methodist Minister in Market Harborough, Kibworth and Naseby.

Not being a very good swimmer myself, I love to watch my two children at their swimming lessons. They are both already much better than I am in the pool. We had another proud moment recently when my daughter moved up from ‘green hats’ to ‘blue hats’. Hats off to Harborough Leisure Centre who do such a fantastic job training our young dolphins!

Today, I’m thinking about water. As I write this, there are hosepipe bans coming into force in several areas, as a result of many weeks without much rain. I’m finding myself being more aware of the water I use (and so often use carelessly). I’m being

careful not to leaving the tap running, and only using what I need. Although you’ll be pleased to know I still take a shower every day. When we see the grass turning golden brown everywhere and see reservoirs and rivers drying up, it should remind us not to take water for granted.

In the Bible, water is a symbol of new life from death, of forgiveness and cleansing. It is the sign of baptism. It represented God’s ancient people escaping from slavery through the Red Sea and entering the promised land through the River Jordan. God gave them water in the wilderness out of a rock. Jesus said the Spirit of God was like ‘living water’ welling up in a person. And the image of water overflowing or flooding has often been likened to the power of God at work to bring revival or change.

The wrong sort of water can also bring destruction or disease. In the Bible, the sea was often seen as a place of death, and God warned against the people getting their water from stagnant pools while there were fresh streams available.

Our water companies are vital to ensure our tap water is fresh and clean. (Although there is clearly more to do to keep our rivers, lakes and seas clean.) And how sad it is that, despite worldwide technological advances, many communities in many parts

of the world still struggle to access clean water where they live. Many people still have to walk long distances to fetch and carry water back to their homes.

The need for water is something that unites every human being, and every living thing on earth. When we waste or pollute it, we are affecting the flow of life for everyone. As we try to keep cool and refreshed with every drink we take, may we be thankful for the clean water we have, and cherish every drop.