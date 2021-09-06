Comment by Harborough churches: Taking courageous steps into a new life

Liz Mills MBE, chair of the Jubilee Foodbank and a member of Market Harborough Congregational Church

Each person (even a teacher) beginning a new academic year is filled with mixed emotions: nerves and excitement. A fresh start gives that chance to begin again, to be forgiven, to have a clean slate.

Yet fresh starts are challenging. Have you ever made a New Year’s Resolution to exercise more or avoid chocolate?

In attempting a fresh start, you put yourself under pressure and set challenging targets. You risk failure. New beginnings are full of expectations on both yourself and from others. Each person takes new steps bravely just as people before them.

Children and young people began a fresh academic year over the last week or so. A new academic year with new teachers, friends, and topics. Some children will be starting school for the first time.

Each child walks up to the imposing building small and vulnerable but hoping for excitement and joy.

They may have something new and gleaming in their brand-new bag: bright colouring pens or a unicorn pencil case. I greeted older students who wore a change in hair colour or a shorter crop.

Bravely, they faced peers with a new look.

Those fleeing Afghanistan will be taking courageous steps into a new life. Many charitable organisations and individuals will reach out to help. However, even with all our help, a refugee’s fresh start is not an easy one. While safe from Taliban forces and supported by others, there will be the mental challenge of leaving your home, and the physical need after leaving your livelihood and most of your possessions.

There are many examples of people seeking safe places in the Bible. Mary and Joseph fled Herod’s murderous plans for their child. Abraham set out for a place without knowing where he was going.

Moses led Israelites out of Egypt despite being a reluctant leader and speaker. Each example demonstrates the challenges of taking a new path.

Jubilee Foodbank is named after the biblical Jubilee. On this year, people would be released from debts, slavery and even prison. A year of Jubilee brought hope and liberty. At a food bank, there is hope that the person receiving food will have the time and opportunity to begin again with the support of other charities, organisations and individuals in the local community.

Sometimes it takes a couple of weeks for a fresh start to make a difference, sometimes longer. So, if you know someone who is attempting a fresh start, remember how brave they are being and continue to help them no matter the length of time it takes. If they stumble, help them to begin again.

‘Let us love, not in word and speech, but in action and truth’ (1 John 3:18). Let us make a difference by continuing to support each person attempting a fresh start.