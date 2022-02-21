Comment by Harborough churches: Pause and take a big breath

Revd Kimberley Ford is Team Vicar, Great Glen, Burton Overy and Carlton Curlieu

Viewpoint by the Revd Kimberley Ford, Team Vicar, Great Glen, Burton Overy and Carlton Curlieu

As I sit I hear the wind blowing as the storm approaches, the trees blowing hard, the wind batters the house. I think that is how perhaps some of us might feel, storms coming, feelings and emotions battering our hearts and minds after two years of one of the worst rollercoaster rides we have ever seen.

Food and petrol costs are rising and fuel bills are on the up; it seems like it will never stop. I know that there are many people facing times of anxiety and frustration and we still have to face so many things. So what do we do in these times that are not within our control?

I think it helps to start with a pause, taking time to breathe and take in air. So often we get so caught up in things we forget to breathe! I often say to the children during assemblies at school, that the best thing for them to do when things get hard and they feel overwhelmed is to stop, count to 10 and then take a deep breath. No matter how busy or stressful things are everyone has time to count to 10 and breathe. Just those few moments can change your prospective.

We also need to remember we are a community of people we are not on our own; after so many months of isolation that is easily forgotten. Going out for a coffee or a chat, getting involved again in things happening in our communities, just taking one step at a time to get out and about again. Whatever situation you are facing you don’t need to go it alone. Look for churches or community centres that are open for places to think or have a coffee, finding an open door can make all the difference.

The theologian Charles Spurgeon said: “Anxiety does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows, but only empties today of its strength.” The Bible says when we face the storms of life we have a God who can calm them. It doesn’t mean there won’t be storms but that when we face them we have Christ whom we can call upon.

One of my favourite verses in the Bible is Psalm 23 v 5: “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies.” It says to me that when the storms rage and the fears rise and it seems that enemies of my heart and mind are surrounding me, I call upon the Lord. He can take me to the eye of the storm and show me peace in the middle of the battle.

Whatever you may face this day you are not alone, you are loved, take time to breathe, step out and dare to call upon Jesus who is able to prepare a table for you in the midst of the storm.