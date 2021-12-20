Comment by Harborough churches: Offering light to those in darkness

Every week, the Harborough churches write for the Harborough Mail. This week, it is the turn of Trish Gibbard who is one of the Bower House Service Co-ordinators

Viewpoint by Trish Gibbard who is one of the Bower House Service Co-ordinators

The message of the angels on the first Christmas Day is often summarised as “peace on earth and goodwill to all”. Sadly, that is not everyone’s experience, and the dark days of winter can be difficult for some people, as loneliness, stress or anxiety cloud the festivities.

The Bower House Counselling Agency is a port of call for all kinds of people with emotional and mental struggles. For over 20 years it has provided a safe, confidential place where those who are suffering can seek out professional therapeutic support. It offers a support helpline, on-line and face to face therapy work.

The service is available to people who live in Market Harborough and within a ten-mile radius.

People who wish to access therapy simply phone us and self-refer. A counselling assessment is then offered, and if counselling is offered, a counsellor will be allocated. All therapists are qualified or are in training to a high level and initially we offer sessions of twelve weeks.

People come to the Bower House for many different reasons including bereavement, depression, abuse (either historic or current), anxiety, isolation, and stress and relationship conflict. Some people feel they have lost their way in life, or that life has thrown so many challenges at them that their resilience is low, and they need space and support to process issues in a non-judgemental environment.

The ethos of the Bower House has always been, and continues to be, to offer a safe place where people can come and feel heard, valued and recognised as a unique individual with unique needs.

As a Christian community, it is very important to us that we offer therapy on a non-discriminatory basis. Counselling is offered to people regardless of their religious, social, racial or cultural background or sexual orientation.

Despite the uncertain past 12 months we have remained open most of the year and have maintained daily measures to ensure that the Bower House in Coventry Road is kept clean and as sanitised as possible.

Our volunteer team of almost 80 people work tirelessly to ensure that the service runs smoothly – without the team there would be no counselling service and we are blessed with those who give their time so generously.

While 2021 has been a year of riding out the storm, in 2022 we will be looking at what is next for our service. We hope that new projects will benefit the community in many different ways and we will update the website regularly about them.

Jesus was born in a stable and knew many tough times. Many people today also face difficult and challenging times. We want to ensure that the service we offer is available to all who need us.