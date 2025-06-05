Comment by Harborough churches: Listen! In a busy classroom of around 30 children, it’s difficult to be heard!

Every week, the Harborough churches write for the Harborough Mail. This week, it is the turn of Liz Mills MBE, Member of Market Harborough Congregational Church and former teacher

Imagine a classroom where a child with an answer is stretching and waving their whole arm. They are nearly falling off their chair, squirming with enthusiasm. A couple of children are whispering at the back. The teacher asks another child to answer to make sure they get the chance to be heard too. The eager student, waving their arm, sighs in frustration.

A few other children look at the floor, anywhere but the teacher. Some children are mortified if you ask them a question in front of others. These quiet children will often speak to you on their own. They will give you an answer and more.

In a classroom, there are many playful interruptions and distractions. In group work, there may be competition to be heard. And of course, the teacher would like to be heard too!

Most people want to be heard. Children may tell you random stories about animals, their toys and even twigs or stones! Adults recount frustrating or funny incidents in their day. Teenagers, well, some may not want to speak, but I know they value being truly heard.

In the Bible, we see a boy, Samuel, listen and grow to become a prophet. One night, as he was sleeping in the temple, he heard someone call his name: “Samuel! Samuel!” Samuel worked under Eli who taught him and was preparing him for his future role as priest and prophet. Eli’s eyes were dimming with age and he could hardly see. Samuel went to him. “You called me?” But Eli had not called Samuel and sent him away to sleep.

Again, Samuel heard his name, “Samuel! Samuel!” He went to Eli, but again, he was not needed.

The third time, Eli realised that God was calling Samuel. He told him to go and get ready to sleep but when your name is called say: “Speak, Lord, your servant is listening.” Samuel did this and heard God. He kept hearing God’s voice and became a prophet.

God’s voice is not always loud, and we don’t always take time to listen. We may think the call is from someone else or even for someone else. Setting aside time helps. Setting aside time to be quiet, to listen and to just ‘be’ helps. We also need to make time to listen to each other.

It’s a challenge but: Do we hear repeated calls for action but do nothing? How many times does someone have to say something before we hear and act? Let’s take all the time we can to truly listen so that other people can be heard. In turn, we will be heard too.