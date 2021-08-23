Comment by Harborough churches: How will we adjust to a new life?

Phil Walters

Viewpoint by Phil Walter, Minister of Harborough Community Church

Recently Deliveroo reported that for the first six months of this year they had 148.8 million orders, double those in the same period last year. I wonder what the next six months figures will bring? As the country continues to open up will the pre-Covid ways return? Will new ways emerge which benefit our lifestyles? History will tell us that, and show how life may have changed as we travel the after effects of the pandemic.

How do you respond to new things? Some things last for a while, have their day then disappear, maybe reappearing at a later date. New ways of doing things will continue and we will get used to them. The use of credit cards for example this last year has almost blocked the need for cash. The impact of Covid-19 has been devastating for so many and yet it has revealed so much that has been lost over the years.

Family time, caring for others, getting to know our neighbours, watching out for the vulnerable in our community, the value of listening, of responding to need and so much more. These are the some of the basics of community life which we have seen

resurrected in people’s lives. We just needed to be reminded of the value of such things.

Change happens, often unexpectedly, and that has certainly been starkly seen this past eighteen months. Over 2,000 years ago Jesus was born and as he grew up he began to teach that there was a better way. To love our enemies, to be generous and kind, to love God and love our neighbour as we love ourselves. He taught about forgiveness, being forgiven and forgiving others. He spoke of the relationship people could have with God through Jesus. He taught that God was a loving Father and spoke against the hypocrisy of the religious leaders. This was a new teaching that caused a great stirring amongst the people.

Since that day, millions of people around the world have had their lives changed through accepting Jesus into their lives. Many of the great social reformers in the past who have impacted the world, have revealed their love for God as the driving force behind their work.

As we face the challenges that change will bring, let us be determined not to lose that which we have gained, and continue to grasp with both hands the good things that have been evidenced in the community this past year.

As churches in Harborough have adapted to new ways of worship, fellowship, Sunday services socially distanced and much more, we are grateful now to be more or less fully open. Harborough Community Church are set to welcome a new pastor from September as we and others like us seek to share the love of Jesus with our communities.