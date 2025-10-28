Column: Busting charity shop myths

What goes on behind the scenes at the charity shop

After a hospice shop I volunteer with mentioned in the Harborough Mail that they were short of donations this week, we had lots of lovely contributions, which were much appreciated. However, it also led to a barrage of wider grumbles about charity shops, on the local Facebook page. So, it may be helpful to explain a bit about what goes on behind the scenes and why certain decisions are made which may seem strange to the uninitiated. This may shed some light and hopefully encourage people to keep on donating and supporting the valuable work of such places.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are a few of the complaints made and some potential explanations, though I can’t speak for the practices of individual shops:

‘I dragged some heavy bags into the shop, only to get turned away.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A common concern and there are two key reasons this may happen: A sudden flurry of donations may mean the sorting room is bursting at the seams and just does not have space to cope; a shortage of volunteers can also lead to a build-up of bags, with nobody free to sort them.

Tip: It’s always worth ringing to check before turning up with a large donation. Also, most charity shops would love more volunteers to help so do get involved!

‘Items are often overpriced – I can buy cheaper online’

There are several reasons why this may be the case. At the end of the day, the charity is trying to optimise funds for its cause and, from experience, will try and strike the right balance between providing customer value and raising money. Invariably a lot of research goes on in the sorting room to check online prices and demand, item condition, etc, to come up with a fair estimate, as well as working on prior experience of what sells well and for how much. Yet prices may not match private sales through EBay, Vinted, etc as a) the high street shop will have overheads to pay and b) a private seller is making a little money for themselves, not for charity, and may be happy to accept less than market value. So bear in mind, that little extra paid in-store is for a good cause.

Some items can also command a premium if they are a sought-after brand or vintage collectable – shop browsers may think the price is steep if they are unaware of the name or rarity, but eagle-eyed collectors do often recognise the item's worth and are happy to pay a decent price, also feeling they are supporting a charity they admire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tip: If money is tight, online second-hand stores can be the way to go. However, if you’d like to feel like you are also ‘doing your bit’ in a small way, do consider charity shops, where you will still often be paying less than half the price of something new.

‘I donated some Barbie dolls in great condition but then saw them in the skip’

Certain items, even if nearly new, cannot be sold if they don’t meet strict requirements. For example, toys should have a CE label on (meaning they comply with European trading standards), soft furnishings such as cushions need a fire safety label, or the charity head office may have a policy about not selling kitchen knives or scissors and so on. They would not want to take the risk of selling such items, or cheap imports and fakes, which may put customers at risk or leave the charity open to litigation. So, sadly, even if something looks pristine, it may not be possible to sell it via their shops.

Tip: It can be helpful to check if your items have such labels, or consider where else might be a suitable outlet for donation, if likely to be turned away in-store. It can also be worthwhile to ask the shop if they take electrical goods – we fully check and PAT test any such items we put on shelf, so this could be an avenue for that unused bread maker!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I took in a load of clothes last week but then saw none of them on the racks’

Rest assured, it is highly unlikely that these items will just have been ditched without thought. There are several things that may have happened: clothes bought in from the wrong season may be being stored for later (eg: a winter coat donated in summer); other stores in the chain may be low on stock, or better suited to certain items, so they may be directed there; or a shortage of volunteers may mean items backing up in the store room until there is time to sort them. Finally, for certain items and collectables, there can be a higher demand online, so we may be raising funds there.

Tip: if you have storage space at home, it is really helpful if you can hold seasonal items until the right time before donating. And don’t be disheartened if you don’t see your items on-shelf, they may be helping swell the coffers behind the scenes! But do check for missing buttons, holes and marks, etc, as a charity will be keen to maintain high quality standards and not want disgruntled customers returning shoddy goods. Many of us will have known the frustration of buying a jigsaw and finding the final bit missing, but sadly we don’t have time to check and count the large ones, so you may also want to keep your receipt!

Finally, please be kind when considering comments for social media. Many of the volunteers (often retirees) give up hours and hours of their time, dragging heavy bags upstairs, sorting through old clothes and rusty cheese graters, standing at the till for ages, etc, all with a smile and no pay. Of course there may be times we make a mistake, or misjudge a price, but remember, we are all just doing our best and hoping to make a small difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I realise I’m not making this sound like an attractive volunteering opportunity! Yet on the plus side, it is so rewarding when you see something sell for a good cause, and you become part of a wonderful, supportive community of like-minded people. So do consider joining our ranks, you won’t regret it.

Nanda Marchant – Volunteer, Market Harborough Rainbows Hospice