Column: Bladder and bowel health

Community Champions runs regular learning sessions on a variety of topics affecting older people including how to age well. People are living longer than previous generations, but for many the last decade/s of their life may be experienced through ill-health due to multiple overlapping illnesses. Lifestyle habits can help improve the quality of their lives.

In our most recent learning session, Community Champions volunteer Cate, who had worked as an Continence Adviser for many years across Staffordshire and spoken at several national conferences led a fascinating session about how bladder and bowel health. We agreed this was a topic that most people were embarrassed to discuss but needed to.

Cate explained how the bowel and bladder worked normally, how they communicated with the brain and digestive system and summarised common illnesses affecting these organs ( e.g. Urinary Tract Infections, Constipation, Leakage,)It is estimated that around 14 million people in the UK live with a bladder problem, and 6.5 million people suffer with bowel problems. Cate described how men and women have different triggers leading to bladder and/or bowel problems e.g. for women childbirth and menopause can result in bladder and bowel dysfunction.

We also discussed what we can do to maintain good bladder and bowel health e.g. drink 8 glasses of fluid a day, eat a high fibre diet, do pelvic floor exercises regularly, avoid caffeine, maintain a regular eating routine and use the toilet when needed. We discussed how the lack of suitable public disabled toilets prevented people going out.” A map of the location of local working disabled toilets would be so helpful – I sometimes have to dash home”

Cate suggested people contacted Bladder Health UK on 0121 702 0820, or Bladder & Bowel Community (www.bowelandbladder.org)to get a Just Can’t Wait card which enables people with bladder and bowel issues to use toilets in shops and offices. Cate also distributed Age UK booklets with useful details of organisations which can help. The Age UK helpline is 0800 169 6565 .Other sources of support include going to your GP, to be referred on, if indicated to a community or hospital continence service. Cate encouraged people to keep a bowel or bladder diary recording the frequency of discharges, any pain, type of poo ( based on the Bristol Stool scale) before visiting the doctor to help with diagnosis. A urine test is usually carried out to assess how well the bladder is working, and can rule out any infection. 70% of problems can be helped with a variety of interventions including lifestyle changes, medication, exercises and when continence cannot be fully restored physical aids to promote continence and manage leakage. Despite the sensitive nature of the topic people shared their experiences and were able to laugh at some absurdities e.g the excellent standard of Japanese toilets with warmed seats and soothing music!

“Thank you for another interesting session-Cate was great. It is a shame more people don’t come to these- I always learn something new, have a chat and laugh”

“ Cate was so knowledgeable and approachable "