Be more puppy: "Finding joy in life's simple pleasures" - says Market Harborough Congregational Church member

Lila

We recently had a lively puppy join our family. She’s a bouncy Golden Retriever who seems to grow every day. Her greatest joy is chasing leaves that blow across her path. Though she is, of course, pretty keen on treats too.

Lila, the puppy, mostly has her nose to the ground, twitching as she reads all the smells. She’s curious. She sniffs out some scents I would definitely avoid! In her curiosity, Lila often raises her floppy fluffy ears a little, questioning a new sound. She looks to play and chase. A feather or a leaf is a new adventure. Puppies find joy in most things.

Unfortunately, puppies can also become fearful if they are treated cruelly or if they become confused. A cowering dog is painful to see with their neck arched and tail under them. You can see they are scared.

This fear can take control of us too, with good reason. The daily grind of life, bad news and work can undermine our joy. We can lose our curiosity. We are afraid of what we will find if we look too hard. Sometimes, we stop looking and we stop being curious.

God expects us to have hard times too: ‘Count it all joy […] when you meet trials of various kinds’ (James 1:2). There are other similar sayings too: “Every cloud has a silver lining.” On the flip side: “Every rose has a thorn.” So many sayings can seem meaningless after time. Things are often tough. Let’s not pretend.

Like training a puppy to sit, wait and stay, you have to do the right things to find true joy. Spending time in reflection, nature, Bible reading and prayer help. You have to put yourself in the place where you will find the joy. I’ve not perfected it yet, but I do feel joy regularly even on the darkest days.

Slow down, take a break, walk. What can you see when you slow down that you can’t see if you’re in a speedy car? Slow down to seek joy.

Joy, for me, is in leaves that change colour in autumn, scattering in a gust of wind. Joy can be seeing a bird or creature you weren’t expecting when out for a walk. Friends and family can bring joy, in a smile, a laugh or a welcome chat, though pain can come with love. Practise seeking joy: ‘Seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened.’ (Matthew 7:7)

Joy is waiting for you, perhaps in places you don’t expect. Just as a puppy is curious about every blade of grass, twig and leaf, seek the joy around you.

Yes, “Stop and smell the roses.” Be more curious! Be more puppy!

Liz Mills MBE, member of Market Harborough Congregational Church