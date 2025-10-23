A sparkling celebration with VAL

VAL (Voluntary Action Leicester) hosts the annual charity awards each year. This year was special as it coincided with the 60th anniversary of VAL so all the celebrations had a diamond theme, including the Shirley Bassey impersonator.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VASL was short listed in the Charity – Business Partnership category for the joint work it has done with Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS). This included setting up CharityConnect, a quarterly network for charity professionals in the Harborough area to encourage peer collaboration.

VASL staff have promoted local volunteering opportunities to MHBS staff and contributed to their Vulnerability staff training day sharing tips about how to improve customer service to people with visual, hearing and mobility loss, dementia and those experiencing loneliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MHBS sponsored the VASL volunteer Christmas party and make their modern office premises available for VASL meetings, saving the charity’s valuable funds for service-delivery.

A sparkling evening out

“Partnering with VASL has allowed us to support our community in meaningful ways – from volunteering and training to hosting events and sharing expertise. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved together and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in Harborough.” reflects Helen, Head of Marketing.

VASL Community Champions clients had also been invited to the VAL Awards ceremony as guests of the headline sponsors, Hastings Direct. Their staff from the Vulnerable Customer Support Team had phoned clients over ten weeks, as part of a Telephone Befriending project and had established a good rapport and shared mutual learning.

Conversations about families, jobs, holidays, friends, dis/likes, fears/dreams, health, hobbies and daily routines enabled each person to get an insight into the life of another person from a different generation living in a different place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We usually talk for over an hour – it’s so interesting hearing about all his different jobs and the places he has lived in. We always find lots to chuckle about!”

Two clients met their Hastings Direct telephone befrienders for the first time in person at the awards dinner “ it’s fantastic to meet properly after all our phone chats. She is exactly how I pictured her”

The clients (Fred, Colin, Jenny G, Annie and Jane who ranged in age from 75 – 96) had a superb evening out. They loved the opportunity to dress up and enjoyed talking to Hastings Direct staff and other guests , watching the entertainment, seeing the Awards being presented and enjoying a delicious dinner.

“Hastings Direct staff were so kind and really looked after us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt like I was at Downton Abbey! Everything was just fabulous. I won’t have an evening like that again.”

“It was a lovely evening and everyone was so nice to make the occasion really special.”

Staff at Hastings Direct also enjoyed learning about the incredible work that charities do across the city and county.

It was a special night that will live long in everyone’s memory. “Please thank everyone involved in making this possible – Hastings Direct, VAL and VASL – I feel so lucky to have been there.”