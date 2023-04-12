One person taken to hospital following a six-vehicle crash on the edge of the Harborough district
Ambulance crews said the patient's injuries are not thought to be life threatening
One person has been taken to hospital following a six-vehicle crash on the edge of the Harborough district.
As we reported earlier, several emergency vehicles and an air ambulance were called to the scene of the crash on the A5 at Wibtoft at around 11.30am
The road was closed for about an half-and-a-half.
The air ambulance was not needed in the end.