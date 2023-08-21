News you can trust since 1854
Occupants escape house fire in Harborough after property fills up with smoke

The property was filled with smoke due to burnt cooking
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 09:21 BST
Firefighters were called to Market Harborough

Firefighters were called to Market Harborough after concerns about a house fire with someone trapped inside.

The alarm was raised at around 8pm yesterday (Sunday) about the property on Douglass Drive.

But firefighters say when they arrived the person had exited the house, which had been filled with smoke due to burnt cooking.

A spokesman said: “Fire crews entered the property and removed cooking paraphernalia and ventilated it property.

“Please be careful when cooking and never leave unattended.”