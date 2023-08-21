Occupants escape house fire in Harborough after property fills up with smoke

Firefighters were called to Market Harborough

Firefighters were called to Market Harborough after concerns about a house fire with someone trapped inside.

The alarm was raised at around 8pm yesterday (Sunday) about the property on Douglass Drive.

But firefighters say when they arrived the person had exited the house, which had been filled with smoke due to burnt cooking.

A spokesman said: “Fire crews entered the property and removed cooking paraphernalia and ventilated it property.