Not even Storm Antoni can stop crowds enjoying family fun day at Manor Farm Shop in Catthorpe!

However, Storm Antoni had other plans and the rain hung around all day on Saturday, from start to finish!

Of course being farmers though, the event still went ahead albeit with most of the activities being undercover in hastily cleared out barns and buildings on the farm. The tractors took pride of place in the farmyard as well as some of the rare breed Leicester Longwool sheep.

Hundreds of families took part in activities such as crazy golf, colouring, seed planting, face painting, farm quiz and food tastings. The main aim of the event was to raise funds for three charities; Wooden Spoon, Rugby Rokeby Lions and St Thomas’ Church in the village of Catthorpe.